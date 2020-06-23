Available Positions

The Sydney Fringe Incorporated is a cultural industries organisation and advocacy group for the live arts and music sectors. The Sydney Fringe Festival was established by the Newtown Entertainment Precinct in 2010. The Sydney Fringe Festival www.sydneyfringe.com has received widespread industry support and engagement from the artistic community. In 2019, over 2200 artists were featured in over 450 works across all disciplines across over 70 venues.

Assisting artists is at the forefront of everything we do. The Fringe offers a professional platform from which emerging, early career and professional artists can promote their work to new audiences. The Fringe strives to ensure that all artists have a wonderful Fringe experience. We believe that Sydney’s independent artists are what make this city so great, and as such we are dedicated to promoting the independent sector to Sydney’s mainstream audiences.